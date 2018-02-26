Police guard of senior separatist leader shot dead by militants in Srinagar

A policemen deployed to guard a senior separatist leader in Srinagar was shot dead by militants here on Sunday, police said. This attack came hours after another police constable was shot dead in Badgam district

A policemen deployed to guard a senior separatist leader here was shot dead by militants here on Sunday, police said. This attack came hours after another police constable was shot dead in Badgam district. Militants attacked constable Farooq Ahmed guarding senior separatist leader, Fazl Haq Qureshi in Soura area, injuring him seriously.

"The injured constable was shifted to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura where he succumbed to critical injuries," a police officer said. The militants also took away Ahmed's service weapon. Earlier on Sunday, militants shot and killed policeman Kultar Singh near the Chrar-e-Sharief shrine in Badgam and snatched away as his service rifle as they fled.

