Police held two person snatching mobile phones in northwest district

Police seized a stolen motorcycle, four mobile phones, a country-made pistol from them

New Delhi: Police on Saturday nabbed two men for allegedly stealing mobile phones in the northwest district. According to police, the accused identified as Satish (36) and Rakesh (26) were arrested after they received a tip-off.

The accused were arrested on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday and seized a stolen motorcycle, four mobile phones, a country-made pistol from them, police said.

In an incident that happened on Thursday, a 16-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death after he was caught stealing from a house in North West Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area. A senior police officer informed that the incident took place when the boy entered the house to commit robbery but was caught red-handed by the owners and some neighbours who allegedly thrashed him.

The police said that the victim who was from the same area, was taken to a nearby hospital but he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment. The police then arrested the owner of the house and five others.

An FIR under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC has been registered at the Adarsh Nagar Police Station.

