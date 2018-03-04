Police help family of deceased 80-year-old man who died in Dakshina Kannada

Police lent a helping hand to the family of an 80-year-old man, who collapsed and died in Dakshina Kannada district after villagers refused to carry the body citing a superstitious belief

Police lent a helping hand to the family of an 80-year-old man, who collapsed and died in Dakshina Kannada district after villagers refused to carry the body citing a superstitious belief. Two police officers and a home guard along with the son of the deceased, carried the body on their shoulders to his house located at Gulgodi village in Koila on March 2.

Police sources said Asalappa was walking on a hilly road in Koila to his son's house when he suddenly collapsed and died. The villagers who were witness to this, however, chose not to help as they believed that it was inauspicious to touch a body on the eve of a 'Daiva Nema' (spirit worship) ritual which was to be held in Koila. Touching a body during the Nema festival is considered to be 'sootaka', a custom which forbids believers from entering the temple and its premises if they come into contact with a corpse.

Also, family members of the person touching the body would be barred from entering religious places. A reporter of a local newspaper brought the matter to the notice of Kadaba police, which came to the help of the family. Sub-inspector Prakash Devadiga, assistant sub-inspector Ravi and Home Guard Sandhesh helped the son of the deceased to carry the body home.

Dakshina Kannada district superintendent of police B R Ravikanthe Gowda appreciated the gesture of the police officials and said they would be rewarded.

