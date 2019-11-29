Kid wrote to cops about delay in bicycle repair, here's what they did next

In this picture posted by the Kerala Police in their Facebook page, the boy and his brother pose with their bicycles.

Kozhikode (Kerala): In a gesture that proves police is approachable to people, Kerala police helped a boy get his bicycle back after he wrote a letter to the sub-inspector about not getting his bicycle given for maintenance a few days ago. The police department posted the letter on their Facebook page that narrates the heart-warming case in the caption.

Translating the caption that was written in Malayalam, it read that a class 5 boy, studying in a government school in Elambilad village in Kerala's Kozhikode district, had sent a letter to the sub-inspector about not getting his bicycle back after giving to for maintenance, despite multiple attempts to get to back. Even after he called the person repairing the bicycle to give it back and failed, he tore a paper from one of his notebooks and wrote a letter to the police, asking for help.

The caption also reads how the police took up his issue and contacted the repair shop owner. When enquired about the bicycle, the police learned that the shop owner was sick earlier and got busy preparing for his son’s wedding. However, after the police intervened, he repaired the bicycle and returned to the boy. The police also posted a picture of the boy and his brother with their cycles in the comments.

The post, uploaded last morning garnered 64,000 likes and over 3,400 comments. It was also shared more than 4,500 times. The comments praised the gesture and the efforts of the police. Amidst comments of praises, one user said that "Happiness of the children is bigger than anything else." Another user said that this gesture by the police will help them gain trust among children and make them approachable to people.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates