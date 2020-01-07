Police identify four persons, detain one in kidnapping, murder case of 48-year-old

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Crime Branch, Pune city police, officials on Monday night claimed that they have solved the kidnapping and murder case of the 48-year-old businessman from Pune, who was found dead in Satara district on Sunday, allegedly after he couldn't pay a ransom of Rs two crore.

A senior police officer said, "We have identified four persons and detained a man for questioning."

The officer ruled out the involvement of any organised gang in the case.

The deceased Chandan Krupadas Shevani, a resident of Camp, owned a footwear shop on Laxmi Road. His family had earlier lodged a missing person report with the Bund Garden police station after he went missing at around 10 pm on Saturday when he stepped out of his home. The police found his car near Maldhakka Chowk with some of his belongings.

His body was found around 9 am on Sunday near Padegaon village in Khandala taluka (Satara) under Lonand police station, about 90 km from Pune, with a bullet wound in the chest and another in the back of his head. A note found near the body and written in Hindi in Roman script stating that Shevani was killed as per in the instructions of one 'Bhai' for the non-payment of ransom.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates