Police: Killer left confession before blowing himself up in Texas

The serial bomber who terrorised the US state of Texas for weeks left a 25-minute video confession on his mobile phone



Mark Anthony Conditt

The serial bomber who terrorised the US state of Texas for weeks left a 25-minute video confession on his mobile phone, which the police said portrayed a "very challenged" young man talking about problems in his personal life that led him to launch the attacks.

The video made by 23-year-old Mark Anthony Conditt, whose string of package bombs killed two people and wounded five in Texas, was found on his cell phone when police recovered his body yesterday, interim police chief Brian Manley said.



Mark Anthony Conditt died after setting off an explosion as officers closed in on him. Pic/AFP

Conditt did not make any terror- or hate-related references in the confession for the bombings that started on March 2, Manley said. He said there appeared to be no specific reasons why Conditt targeted the people who were killed or injured in the attacks that terrorised Austin for 19 days.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever