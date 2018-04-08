Police nab criminal with 16 cases of murder, dacoity against him in Mathura

accused was wanted in over 16 cases of murder, loot, dacoity, ransom etc. in various states



A criminal with a bounty of Rs 15,000 against him was nabbed by the police in Mathura after exchanging gun fire. As per an officer, the encounter took place near Gokul barrage curve under the Sadar Bazar police station limits of Mathura district.

'On the basis of inputs received from a reliable source, in a joint operation of the Sadar Bazar police and a SWAT team, Harun of Bishambhara village was nabbed after an exchange of fire, from a spot near the Gokul barrage curve,' SP, City, Shravan Kumar Singh said.



He added that the accused was wanted in over 16 cases of murder, loot, dacoity, ransom etc. in various states. A motorcycle, a country-made pistol and two live cartridges were seized from the possession of the accused, the SP said.

