Police officer commits suicide; shoots himself with his service revolver

A police officer in Ghaziabad shot himself dead with his service revolver early on Wednesday, the police said. The incident occurred at Sub-Inspector Vijay Kumar Thenua's residence in Kavi Nagar police station compound.

The police said that as Thenua, posted at the Kavi Nagar police station, shot himself, the gunfire was heard in the police station. The staffers rushed to his quarter where he was found lying unconscious with a gunshot injury in his head. The police rushed him to the Sarvodaya Hospital from where he was referred to Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

"The officer was under stress as he was facing a criminal case registered against him under section 307 of IPC," said Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna.

In a another incident, a minor rape victim in Odisha's Balasore district allegedly committed suicide due to vulgar comments made against her by some people in her locality. The incident took place at Abajuna village on Sunday when the minor girl about 14-years-old was found hanging in her room.

According to a police complaint lodged by victims mother, the girl was allegedly raped by a man on September 23 when she was going to a nearby grocery shop. The girl was forcefully lifted and allegedly raped by a man of the same village. The girl had narrated the incident to her mother. Read more

