Police officer injured in blast outside Athens church

international

Non-fatal attacks targeting centres of power and embassies have been common in Greece in recent years, often blamed on anarchists or far-left groups

Greek forensics search for evidence after a bomb blast outside a Greek Orthodox church in central Athens. Pic/AFP

A homemade explosive device went off early Thursday in front of a church in central Athens injuring a police officer but there were no immediate claims of responsibility.

The explosion happened at 7:10 am (0510 GMT) in the upmarket Kolonaki area, police said, adding that an arterial road had been sealed off. The police officer was hospitalised with minor injuries.

Non-fatal attacks targeting centres of power and embassies have been common in Greece in recent years, often blamed on anarchists or far-left groups.

Ten days ago, a homemade bomb exploded outside the headquarters of the Skai media group in a seaside Athens suburb causing major damage. There have been no claims of responsibility.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever