Police officer rapes 34-year-old woman cop for six years on marriage promise

In her complaint, the woman said she fell in love with the officer while they were undergoing training at the police academy in Chandkhuri village in Raipur district in 2012, Jha said

Representational Image

A 34-year-old woman police sub-inspector from Bilaspur district has accused a police officer of raping her under the pretext of marriage, the police said Sunday. She has alleged that the officer had been raping her since the past six years.

"A case was registered against the accused sub-inspector, who was posted as the Station House Officer (SHO) at Champa police station in neighbouring Janjgir-Champa district, on Friday (September 7) night," Bilaspur Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Archana Jha said.

Jha said the woman sub-inspector had filed a complaint against the accused a few months back. The allegations were found to be true during preliminary investigation, she said, adding that a case was registered under section 376 (Punishment for rape) of the IPC.

The woman approached her seniors, after the officer allegedly told her a few months back that he would marry another woman. The accused SHO, who was attached to police line while the probe was underway into the complaint, has been on the run since the case was registered against him, Jha said.

Efforts are on arrest to trace him, Jha said.

