Police officers among 5 'rape' girl; CM Raghubar Das orders CID probe

The direction for the CID probe came during the 'Sidhi Baat' programme of the chief minister when the girl, a resident of Jamshedpur, complained to him that she was raped by the accused who also made a video to blackmail her

Rep pic

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Tuesday ordered a CID probe into the allegations by a minor girl that she was raped by some persons, including two police officers, and then blackmailed by them, an official release said here.

The direction for the CID probe came during the 'Sidhi Baat' programme of the chief minister when the girl, a resident of Jamshedpur, complained to him that she was raped by the accused who also made a video to blackmail her.

She accused three persons along with MGM police station in-charge and a deputy superintendent of police rank officer of rape, the release said. Jamshedpur Superintendent of Police Anoop Birtharay said in the release that three persons were arrested and sent to judicial custody while a probe is on into the alleged involvement of the two police officers into the crime. Following this, the chief minister assured the girl of justice and ordered the CID probe, it said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever