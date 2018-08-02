Police on the hunt for man who raped college girl

crime

A man in the district of Balasore apparently committed a heinous crime raping a college-going student and that has the police hot on his trail

Representational pic

The Balasore police today launched a manhunt to nab a person who allegedly raped a college girl after administering an injection to her before committing the crime.

The incident occurred on July 28 2018 when the girl, a first-year student, was on her way to Gopalpur College under Khantapada police station area in Balasore district. According to a complaint lodged in Khantapada police station by the victim, one Kanhu Charana Jena of Digabhanra village under Soro Police Station area took her to a house at Karanjabindha village and raped her.

The girl also claimed in the FIR that Jena had repeatedly raped her after administering an injection to her. The incident was reported to the police yesterday. The police today sent the girl for medical examination.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever