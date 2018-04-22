Police play spoil sport in Abu Salem's wedding plans, reject 40-day parole plea

Police reject 40-day parole application citing security concerns



Abu Salem

Abu Salem's hopes of getting married again, have come to naught. Salem, who has been convicted in the 1993 serial blasts case, had applied for parole of 40 days to allegedly tie the knot with a Mumbra resident on May 5. However, the divisional commissioner of Konkan on Saturday rejected Salem's application citing security concerns.

A senior official from Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai, where Salem is currently lodged, confirmed the development. The official said that the Thane police had filed a report, stating that there could be security issues, if Salem was granted parole.

As per reports, Salem was to marry a woman from Mumbra, Thane. In 2015, the woman had submitted an application in the special TADA court, which was hearing the blasts case, stating that she wanted to marry Salem and he, too, had agreed to marry her, an official said.

