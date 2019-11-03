Police, protesters clash in Hong Kong

Protesters wanted to gather in Causeway Bay to call for an international aid to support the movement on Saturday. Pic/Reuters

Hong Kong: Police and protesters clashed in Hong Kong on Saturday as the demonstrators took to the streets of the city for yet another weekend of protests against the government. Protesters wanted to gather in Causeway Bay to call for international aid to support the months-long social movement in the city. But before the event even began, tensions flared outside the park with officers pepper-spraying one man and arresting him.

Police also conducted body searches on those wearing masks and fired tear gas to disperse a crowd on Hennessy Road. The illegal rally, alongside three authorised ones in Central and Tsim Sha Tsui, marks the 22nd straight weekend of anti-government protests in Hong Kong. At least three rounds of tear gas were fired soon inside Victoria Park, where protesters had gathered in defiance of a police ban against an anti-government rally.

Meanwhile, pro-democracy candidates for this month's district elections were pushed back into Victoria Park by police. The candidates earlier said they would hold meetings with small numbers of voters in a bid to try and get around the ban on public assemblies at the park. The protest on Saturday was meticulously and creatively planned to minimise the risk of participants being arrested by police.

Why protest?

Hong Kong's protests started in June against proposals to allow extradition to mainland China. Until 1997, Hong Kong was controlled by Britain. Since returning to Chinese rule, it has more autonomy than the mainland, and its people more rights. City leader Carrie Lam agreed to suspend the extradition bill, but demonstrations developed to include demands for full democracy.

