Police question Ronaldo over 'Football Leaks'

Lisbon: Cristiano Ronaldo was interviewed by Portuguese police in early June as a witness in the investigation into the hacker behind the "Football Leaks" revelations, local media reported on Saturday.

Ronaldo was heard as a "witness and victim" in "complete discretion" by the judicial police while in the country playing for Portugal in the League of Nations finals, Diario de Noticias reported. Asked for details the police did not respond. Ronaldo was one of the main targets of hacker Rui Pinto

