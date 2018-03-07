Police receive 35 letters threatening suicide during Assembly session

They have managed to track down many of the writers, in a bid to stop them from taking the extreme step



Representational Image

The city police have introduced a large number of preventive measures, after receiving 35 letters in which people have threatened to commit suicide because of various grievances, during the on-going session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Sources in the police said all the threats are from outside Mumbai and as part of the preventive measures, they have asked collectors and superintendents of police (SP) of the districts concerned, to track dow those who sent the letters, in a bid to prevent them from doing anything drastic.

Kin or sarpanch to help

Sources said many of the individuals have been tracked, and they are trying to ensure no untoward incident takes place. In cases where the individual has not been found, they have got either a relative or the sarpanch of the village to Mumbai, to try and identify the individual, so he can be persuaded against taking the extreme step. Assurances are also given to solve his problem on priority basis, they added.

Many individuals with grievances come to Mumbai to create a sensation by trying to commit suicide at the Mantralaya or Vidhan Bhavan. The aim is to grab the attention of the government to solve the pending problem. At Mantralaya, the government has even put up a safety net, to prevent people from jumping. The entry into Vidhan Bhavan is restricted and there is a heavy security presence around it and at Azad Maidan to prevent any untoward incident. Protests are also only allowed at a designated spot at Azad Maidan.

