Police refuse to allow Bhim Army chief to make speech in Pune

In the run-up to the first anniversary of the Koregoan Bhima riot, the police are taking no chances. After Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad alias Rawan reached Pune late Sunday to address a crowd, the police quickly dismantled a stage set up at the SSPMS ground, refusing any permission for the speech.

January 1 this year was marred by violence triggered by the speeches at the Elgaar Parishad, which was organised to mark the 200th anniversary of the battle of the Mahar regiment.

Azad was first detained in Malad on Sunday and later released by 2 pm. He then travelled to Pune to address the masses, but the police refused to grant permission citing law and order issues.

Meanwhile, a public interest litigation has been filed by Datta Pol and lawyer Nitin Satpute against the police and administration for violating freedom of speech and expression. The Bombay High Court will hear the PIL today.

