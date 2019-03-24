Police regrets arresting wrong man in connection with non-bailable warrant

national

Cuttack: The Odisha police on Saturday apologised for arresting a wrong person in connection with a non-bailable warrant and forwarding him to the court from where he was remanded to jail custody.

The police of Lalbag police station here had arrested a person called Chandan Maharana of Chandni Chowk here on the night of March 11 while executing a six-year-old pending NBW.

He was thereafter forwarded to a local court, which in turn remanded him to jail custody the next day. Maharana is behind the bars for over 12 days now and his family members have demanded compensation for causing trauma and stringent action against the erring policemen.

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commissioner Satyajit Mohanty have regretted the trauma and inconvenience caused to Maharana's family. After enquiry, it was revealed that the arrested person was in no way involved in a criminal case of March 2013.

Since the arrested person and his address matched with that of the name and address mentioned in the arrest warrant, he was arrested, he said. Mohanty assured the family of police cooperation from the police to ensure that Maharana is released from jail as soon as possible with his dignity and prestige intact.

"We will appeal to the court pleading that the arrested person was not guilty in the concerned case and his arrest was a case of mistaken identity," he said.

