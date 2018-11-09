Police report multiple stabbing 'incident' in Melbourne

international

Australian police on Friday reported multiple people were hurt in a rush hour stabbing incident in Melbourne's central business district, after they apprehended a suspect near a burning vehicle.

Paramedics said they assessed three people at the scene, one with a neck injury: "They are in a suspected critical condition. A second person has been taken to hospital with a head injury. Condition not yet known. A third person has also been taken to hospital."

Local media showed footage of a large man slashing wildly at police officers before being shot. Police warned people to avoid the area, although the suspect is believed to have been detained.

