Mumbai: Borivli police returns bag containing cash, jewellery worth Rs 4.5 lakh

The Borivli police played the role of real brother on 'Bhai Dooj' and returned property worth Rs 4.5 lakh including cash and jewellery to a lady who had mistakenly left it inside an auto while she was going to meet her brother in Charkop.

According to the police, 26-year old Preeti Bhandari is a teacher by profession and lives in Singh Estate in Kandivali east. On October 29, she went to meet her brother in Charkop and was carrying a bag which contained her jewellery, cash and other important documents. She was returning late night in an auto which she left near Thakur college and forgot the bag inside. When she realized, she went to the Samtanagar police station and reported a complaint to the police.

Yesterday, the Borivali police got a tip-off from someone that an auto driver who had found a bag in his auto is looking for the owner. The police traced and approached the auto driver who was identified as Deepak Kumar Sau and interrogated him. Sau revealed that some passenger left this bag in the auto but didn't know who and when was it left. He was avoiding going to the police station, said a police officer from Borivli police station.

There was 112.98-gram gold jewellery, children clothes and some documents in the bag. A message about missing bags was given to the north Mumbai control room where it turns out that one missing complaint has been registered in the Samtanagar police station about the same bag. Police officers from Borivali police station took the contact number of the complainant, called her and asked to come to the Borivali police station. They showed the bag to her and she recognized the bags immediately.

Later in the presence of police inspector Arvind Ghag, PSI Arun Sawant, Nilesh More, ASI Mohan Bhabal, and the detection team including PC Prakash Jambhal, Amit Gavad, Rabbil Shaikh, Chandrakant Jagtap and Ashok Gadave, the senior inspector Laxman Dumbre returned the bag to the victim lady.

