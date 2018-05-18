Police search Malaysian ex-premier's residence over corruption charges
Police arriving in a dozen vehicles converged on the home of corruption-tainted Najib Razak in Kuala Lumpur, drawing crowds of journalists and onlookers
Police outside Najib Razak's house. Pic/AFP
Police conducted an extensive search of the home of Malaysia's scandal-tainted former premier yesterday that his lawyer decried as "harassment", as the new government presses forward with probes into a massive graft scandal after seizing power in historic elections.
Police arriving in a dozen vehicles converged on the home of corruption-tainted Najib Razak in Kuala Lumpur, drawing crowds of journalists and onlookers. A lawyer for Najib said officers were searching the home and a separate apartment in a "money-laundering" probe.
