Police search Malaysian ex-premier's residence over corruption charges

Police arriving in a dozen vehicles converged on the home of corruption-tainted Najib Razak in Kuala Lumpur, drawing crowds of journalists and onlookers



Police outside Najib Razak's house. Pic/AFP

Police conducted an extensive search of the home of Malaysia's scandal-tainted former premier yesterday that his lawyer decried as "harassment", as the new government presses forward with probes into a massive graft scandal after seizing power in historic elections.

Police arriving in a dozen vehicles converged on the home of corruption-tainted Najib Razak in Kuala Lumpur, drawing crowds of journalists and onlookers. A lawyer for Najib said officers were searching the home and a separate apartment in a "money-laundering" probe.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid- day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever