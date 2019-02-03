Mumbai Crime: 400 kg of adulterated paneer seized in Nalasopara

crime

Materials like synthetic acid, chemicals and several other types of powders used to make the adulterated Paneer were seized from the stable by the police

Pic courtesy/ Hanif Patel

The Palghar district SP special squad seized 400 kg of adulterated paneer at a raid at 'Shukla Stable' near Kaman Chinchvati, Nalasopara East and arrested the owner Abhinav Shukla and two workers on the spot. The police also seized synthetic acid, chemicals and several other types of powders used to make the adulterated paneer.



Pic courtesy/ Hanif Patel

During the inquiry, it was revealed that the accused used to supply this paneer to various catering companies and hotels across Mumbai. Assistant police inspector Surendra Shivde, Palghar district SP special squad said, "We received several complaints regarding adulterated paneer and as per instructions by SP Gaurav Singh, we laid a trap to collect information about such stables. After receiving information from our informer around 8 pm, we raided this stable."

Pic courtesy/ Hanif Patel

"The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) team arrived at the crime spot and have arrested the stable owner Abhinav Shukla and his two workers," he added.

Further investigation is on.

