Police seize hookah pots at Tirumala

crime

The defaulters were caught red-handed after the guest staying in the next room of the hotel became suspicious about the presence of banned item and immediately dialed the police

Representational picture

Chittoor: A major security lapse came to light in Tirumala town of Chittor district, after the police on Sunday seized a couple of hookah pots from a group of devotees from Punjab. The incident revealed the lack of improper checking taking place at Alipiri toll gate.

The defaulters were caught red-handed after the guest staying in the next room of the hotel became suspicious about the presence of banned item and immediately dialed the police.

The consumption of tobacco and alcohol is banned in Tirumala. The officials immediately rushed to the spot and seized hookah pots. Circle Inspector Venkateswarlu informed ANI that a case will be filed for bringing tobacco-related products on to the Tirumala hill.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever