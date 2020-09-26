Police seize nearly 160kg marijuana, report 1kg, let go off peddler after taking bribe

Four Delhi policemen, including two sub-inspectors, have been suspended for allegedly taking a bribe from a drug peddler to let him off the hook and selling the nearly 160 kg marijuana seized from him in the black market, officials said Friday.

An inquiry is underway to ascertain the actual quantity of marijuana seized from the peddler, identified as Anil, during a raid at a house in northwest Delhi on September 11.

The four policemen from Jahangirpuri police station reported the seized quantity of marijuana as nearly 1 kg and sold the remaining psychoactive drug, they said.

Anil, who had procured the marijuana from Odisha, was arrested during the raid but allowed to go scot-free after he paid a bribe to policemen, a police official said.

When the matter came to light, Anil was questioned and he disclosed the names of the policemen involved in the raid, the official said.

Vijayanta Arya, the deputy commissioner of police (northwest), said the inquiry is being conducted by the ACP (Operations) and the two sub-inspectors and the two head constables have been placed under suspension.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever