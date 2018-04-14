Police shoot dead lone attacker in German bakery

After the police arrived at the location, they found that the man was attacking other people with stones and a sort of truncheon



The German state police on Friday shot dead a man accused of randomly attacking a group of workers outside a German bakery at Fulda. According to reports, the police, in a statement said that they responded to a distress call made at around 4:30 am (local time) informing of a man launching random attacks on the people assembled near the Frankfurt Street.

After the police arrived at the location, they found that the man was attacking other people with stones and a sort of truncheon. Following that the police shot dead the man. They refused to disclose the identity of the deceased.

Reportedly, the bakery was closed at the time of the incident and the victims were largely the employees and a delivery driver of the bakery. Some of the people were seriously injured in the incident and had to be admitted to a nearby hospital. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive of the attacker.

