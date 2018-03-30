Police: Skripals' first contact with nerve agent at home

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter first came into contact with a nerve agent at their home address in Britain, police said as the high-profile probe into the attack continues



UK has blamed Russian Prez for the assassination attempt. Pic/ AFP

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter first came into contact with a nerve agent at their home address in Britain, police said as the high-profile probe into the attack continues.

"At this point in our investigation, we believe the Skripals first came into contact with the nerve agent from their front door," said Dean Haydon from London's Metropolitan Police.

The March 4 attack on the Skripals in the English city of Salisbury has been met with a major response that has seen more than 150 Russian diplomats expelled from countries around the world.

