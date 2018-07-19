Police treating attack on Toronto Muslim man as hate crime

Janis Corhamzic, 19, and brother Adem Corhamzic, 27, were arrested at the scene Sunday and charged with one count each of aggravated assault and two of assault

Representational picture

An attack on a Muslim man in a Toronto suburb is being investigated by police as a hate-motivated crime. Const Danny Marttini with the Peel Regional Police said today that Mohammed Abu Marzouk was assaulted in a community-center parking lot by two men.

Janis Corhamzic, 19, and brother Adem Corhamzic, 27, were arrested at the scene Sunday and charged with one count each of aggravated assault and two of assault.

Abu Marzouk's wife Diana Attar told Canada's CBC in an interview that part of her husband's skull had to be removed by surgeons after the attack. Peel police said earlier this year that anti-Muslim incidents rose from five in 2016 to 57 a year later.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever