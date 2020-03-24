Search

Police vacate protesters at Shaheen Bagh amid coronavirus outbreak

Published: Mar 24, 2020, 08:57 IST | PTI | New Delhi

The women agitators have been on a sit-in at Shaheen Bagh for over three months, protesting the newly amended Citizenship Act

A scene of the protest from Shaheen Bagh. Picture/ PTI
A scene of the protest from Shaheen Bagh. Picture/ PTI

New Delhi: Protestors against the citizenship law at Shaheen Bagh were vacated by the Delhi Police amid coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The women agitators have been on a sit-in at Shaheen Bagh for over three months, protesting the newly amended Citizenship Act .

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said people at the protest venue in Shaheen Bagh were requested to vacate the site as lockdown has been imposed due to coronavirus outbreak.

However, when they refused action was taken and they were vacated, the official said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Important Update
MID-DAY: Bringing You News In Extraordinary Times

MID-DAY: Bringing You News In Extraordinary Times