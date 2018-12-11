Policeman commits suicide by shooting self with service revolver in Uttar Pradesh

national

A police sub-inspector posted in Sonebhadra district of Uttar Pradesh committed suicide on Tuesday by shooting himself with his service revolver, police said.

The 29-year-old was posted as the Station House Officer (SHO) of Hinduari. He shot himself in the police station premises at around 5.30 am, an official told IANS. Sujeet Mishra was a resident of Allahabad and was a 2015 batch official.

