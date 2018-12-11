Policeman commits suicide by shooting self with service revolver in Uttar Pradesh

Dec 11, 2018, 14:29 IST | Agencies

Sujeet Mishra was a resident of Allahabad and was a 2015 batch official.

Policeman commits suicide by shooting self with service revolver in Uttar Pradesh
Representational Image

A police sub-inspector posted in Sonebhadra district of Uttar Pradesh committed suicide on Tuesday by shooting himself with his service revolver, police said.

The 29-year-old was posted as the Station House Officer (SHO) of Hinduari. He shot himself in the police station premises at around 5.30 am, an official told IANS. Sujeet Mishra was a resident of Allahabad and was a 2015 batch official.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

suicidenational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Boy commits suicide after shooting his female friend

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK