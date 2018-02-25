Policeman dies in militant attack in Kashmir

Constable Kultar Singh of the Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police 13th Battalion was injured when militants attacked a security guard post outside the shrine and escaped with his weapon

A policeman was killed in a militant attack on Sunday near Charar-e-Sharief shrine in Badgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Constable Kultar Singh of the Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police 13th Battalion was injured when militants attacked a security guard post outside the shrine and escaped with his weapon.

Kultar later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Though security forces cordoned off the area for search operations after the attack, no one had been detained at the time of filing this report.

Director General of Police S.P. Vaid condoled the Constable's death in a tweet. "Pained at the loss of a valued colleague Kultar Singh of JKAP 13 Bn who attained martyrdom in an attack on J&K Police guard for protection of Charar-e-Sharief shrine."

