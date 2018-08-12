Policeman killed in Srinagar gunfight

national

Upon receiving a tip-off about the holed-up militants, the security forces cordoned off the Deyarwani locality in Batmaloo area

Representational Image

One policeman was killed and four people were injured on Sunday in a gunfight between militants and security forces here, authorities said. Upon receiving a tip-off about the holed-up militants, the security forces cordoned off the Deyarwani locality in Batmaloo area.

The militants then fired at the security forces triggering the gunfight

"A major militant hideout was busted today. A civilian, two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers and a policeman were injured in the encounter," the police said.

Two militant over ground workers (OGWs) were arrested during searches at the gunfight site.

No weapon was recovered by the security forces, indicating that the holed-up militants managed to escape.

A senior police officer said one militant has been injured and searches are on to trace him.

The injured civilian is reportedly the owner of the house where the militants had been hiding, the officer added.

Firing exchanges continued for nearly five hours.

As a precautionary measure, authorities have suspended mobile internet services in Srinagar.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates