Policeman on duty at Jayalalithaa's memorial commits suicide

A 28-year old policeman posted on duty at the memorial of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa here allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself on Sunday, police said.

M Arunraj (28), a native of Madurai and attached to the armed reserve, allegedly took the extreme step early in the morning by shooting himself in his neck using his .303 service rifle, they said. He died on the spot. A senior police official said the cause of the incident was being probed into