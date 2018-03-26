Policeman on on night patrol duty killed in accident

A policman on night patrol duty was killed after his motorcycle rammed into a stationary tractor-trolley in Alapur police station area here



A policman on night patrol duty was killed after his motorcycle rammed into a stationary tractor-trolley in Alapur police station area here.

Mayank Jyoti (39), posted in the mobile squad of Alapur police station, was seriously injured in the accident near Kharkholi village on the Badaun-Farrukhabad road here last night, SP (City) Kamal Kishore said today. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead , the SP said, adding that the body has been sent for post mortem.

