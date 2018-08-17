Policeman stabbed to death

national

The victim was a resident of Sasaram in Bihar. The cause behind the killing was not yet established, he said adding that police investigation has begun

Representational picture

A policeman in civil dress was yesterday stabbed to death by unidentified persons in Palamau district, a senior police officer said. Rajvansh Ram, a havildar deputed at Town police station here, was attacked at Hutti Bazar Hat in the morning, district SP Surendra Kumar Jha said.

