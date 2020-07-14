Polish president Andrej Duda narrowly wins second term

Polish President Andrzej Duda, a conservative who ran a campaign with homophobic and anti-Semitic overtones, narrowly won a second five-year term in a bitterly fought weekend election, defeating the liberal Warsaw mayor.

Duda's supporters celebrated what they saw as a clear mandate from voters for him and the right-wing ruling party that backs him, Law and Justice, to continue on a path that has reduced poverty but raised concerns that democracy is under threat. Critics and human rights groups expressed concerns that Duda's victory would boost illiberal tendencies not only at home but also within the EU, which has struggled to halt an erosion of rule of law in Hungary.

Free rein to destruction

Zselyke Csaky, an expert on central Europe with the human rights group Freedom House, said Duda's victory gives the party "essentially free rein" until parliamentary elections in 2023 "to do away with limits on its power and work towards destroying Poland's independent institutions, such as the judiciary or the media."

