Polish woman urges Narendra Modi for visa renewal as daughter is in depression

Alicja Wanatko had written a letter to the prime minister and the external affairs minister pleading them to help in renewing her and her mother's visa for India.

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Marta Kotlarska

Panaji: Polish national Marta Kotlarska, whose 11-year-old daughter Alicja Wanatko had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for help in renewing the visa, on Wednesday tweeted the girl was slipping into depression as they could not return to Goa. Alicja had written a letter to the prime minister and the external affairs minister pleading them to help in renewing her and her mother's visa for India.

Alicjas drawing. please help @narendramodi @PMOIndia @AmitShah @DrSJaishankar she is swinging into depression. The overstay was not due to our fault. My employer defused provide documents nessesery to prelong visa. I was trying to get NOC from MHA due to situation, no one replied pic.twitter.com/LXSJOVE7zA — Marta Kotlarska (@KotlarskaMarta) June 5, 2019

please help us @narendramodi my daughther is very distressed and she is only 11 years old. https://t.co/oDd7BuQTef https://t.co/mDKxifaWK2 pic.twitter.com/lZUTv13MLU — Marta Kotlarska (@KotlarskaMarta) June 2, 2019

"Alicja's drawing. Please help @narendramodi @PMOIndia @AmitShah @DrSJaishankar. she is swinging into depression. The overstay was not due to our fault. My employer defused (refused to) provide documents necessary to prelong (prolong) visa. I was trying to get NOC from MHA due to the situation, no one replied (sic)," Marta said in a tweet. She has also posted a picture of Lord Shiva with a trishul (trident) drawn by Alicja.

Honoreable Prime Minister of India, please read my daughthers letter, please have mercy on us, you are our last hope....https://t.co/ylSb5BqDYn @narendramodi https://t.co/mDKxifaWK2 pic.twitter.com/kRbGANGZwo — Marta Kotlarska (@KotlarskaMarta) June 2, 2019

She is in such a tender age. She was in studing in India for last 5 years. These all situation will hugely affect her development and education. https://t.co/1Cc6Rxf0ZO@narendramodi @PMOIndia @AmitShah @DrSJaishankar please help https://t.co/mDKxifaWK2 pic.twitter.com/wWzEc2813k — Marta Kotlarska (@KotlarskaMarta) June 5, 2019

On March 24 this year, Marta was turned away from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru when she went to renew her Indian visa. She had landed from Sri Lanka. Marta had to wait in Thailand before she could return to India to pick up her daughter from Goa and leave the country. Both are right now in Cambodia. "Please help us @narendramodi my daughter is very distressed and she is only 11 years old," the mother had tweeted, attaching her child's handwritten letter. In a series of tweets, she said for her daughter "India is the place we call home".

the letter my daughther who is out of school due to lack of action from MHA officers has written to Honoreable Prime Minister of India for help in our case @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/PVIolpD9Ez — Marta Kotlarska (@KotlarskaMarta) June 2, 2019

Alicja, in the handwritten letter, expressed love for Goa. "I love my school in Goa, the beautiful nature and I am missing my volunteering in the animal rescue centre there where I was helping to take care of cows. My mum could not re-enter India on 24th March 2019 after a short trip out and we were told we were blacklisted due to our overstay," she had stated. "I am now with my mum, but am missing my old life in my favourite country more than ever. I feel so alone away from everything I have always known in India. I know my animals will be so confused without me and I cannot sleep without

feeling angry or upset, she had said.

