Political activist killed by militants in Pulwama
Three persons were injured in firing by militants near the Rajpora Chowk in Pulwama district, a police official said
Security forces have cordoned off the area and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, Representational Image
A local political activist was killed and two policemen injured in a militant attack in south Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district yesterday, officials said.
Three persons were injured in firing by militants near the Rajpora Chowk in Pulwama district, a police official said. One of the injured, an activist identified as Ghulam Nabi Patel, resident of Shadimarg area, succumbed to injuries while being taken to a hospital, he added. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned the killing.
The other two injured - both policemen - were being treated upon at a hospital and their condition was said to be stable, according to the police official. A hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, he said.
