Political leaders of India send their warmest wishes for Holi on Twitter

national

Political leaders from different parties took their time out to wish everybody on the social media platform, Twitter on this auspicious day of Holi.

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ Narendra Modi

Holi, known as the festival of colours is one of the most enthusiastically celebrated festivals across the globe. Not only in India, but also in many nations of the world Holi is celebrated with zeal. People from various countries also visit India to be a part of this colourful and fun festival.

Holi marks the end of winter and beginning of spring season, therefore, making it the festivals of colours which resembles the vibrant flowers of the spring season. This year, Holi arrived on March 21, 2019, and though falling on a weekday, the celebration is still at peak. Twitterati also took some time out to wish and express their joy on the social media platform. Even leaders from different political parties sent their wishes across Twitter. Here's what they had tweeted:

— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2019

All the best wishes to all the people on Holi's holy festival. This festival of joy will deepen the color of our unity and goodwill.

On the auspicious occasion of Holi my best wishes and greetings from all of my Congress people to you and your family. This Holi festival celebrate your life with the colour of happiness, this is my wish to God.

This festival of colours brings happiness, peace and good fortune to all of you.

Warmest greetings to you on the auspicious occasion of Holi.

I convey my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Holi. It is a festival of colours. Celebrated with traditional fervour and enthusiasm, the colourful festival celebrates change of season

Greetings and best wishes to fellow citizens in India and abroad on the auspicious occasion of Holi. The festival of colours, Holi is a celebration of spring and fraternity in our society. May it bring peace, joy and prosperity to everyone’s lives #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 21, 2019

Also Read: Happy Holi! Google marks festival of colours with doodle

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates