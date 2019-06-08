Political spoof! Shreyas Porus Pardiwalla to play L K Advani in his next
The parody focusses on the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders who were sidelined by Prime Minster Narendra Modi by denying them tickets to contest the polls. It will release next week on a YouTube channel
Yaariyan (2014) and Sanam Re (2016) actor Shreyas Porus Pardiwalla plays L K Advani in Advait Abhyankar's film, Modiji Ki Success Party. The actor was also seen in Sweetiee Weds NRI and Zee5's web series Akoori, wherein he portrayed the negative lead.
Modiji Ki Success Party, a parody, focusses on the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders who were sidelined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by denying them tickets to contest the polls. It will release next week on a YouTube channel.
Shreyas is all excited for the role and has intensively prepared for it. The actor not only adopted Advaniji's way of talking, but has also learnt his postures by watching all his videos.
Maker's of Modiji Ki Success Party will showcase how Advaniji is upset with the decision of the party sidelining him and not allowing him to contest for the Lok Sabha Elections. Talking about the role, Shreyas informs, "It is one of the most amazing roles I have worked on and I enjoyed working it. I hope people love our work and enjoy the parody film."
Shreyas, a theatre actor and director, is currently working on two musicals as well and is all set to stage them at the Royal Opera House and NCPA.
