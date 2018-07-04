Politician lodges FIR after tweet threatening her minor daughter

The tweet, which was in Hindi, has now been deleted

A woman politician has filed an FIR against the holder of a Twitter handle, @girishk1605, for posting that he wanted to rape her 10-year-old daughter. The tweet, which was in Hindi, has now been deleted.

The politician told media the harassment began after a fake quote on the recent gangrape of a seven-year-old in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur was attributed to her. On Tuesday, the Goregaon police took the politician's statement and registered the offence under Sections 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of Indian Penal Code, 66(c), 67 of the Information Technology Act, and 11,12 of the Prevention Of Children Sexual Offences Act, against an unknown person with the Twitter handle @girishk 1605. She had initially complained on the Mumbai Police's Twitter handle.

Sources also revealed that the Mumbai Crime Branch's cyber cell is also doing a parallel investigation in this case. The Home Ministry has asked Twitter India to furnish details of the account which threatened the leader.

