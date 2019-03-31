Politician writes Biden kissed without consent

international

"I felt him get closer to me from behind... He proceeded to plant a big slow kiss on the back of my head. My brain couldn't process what was happening."

A file photo of Lucy Flores and Joe Biden. Pic/AFP

Washington: A Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor in Nevada has accused former US Vice President Joe Biden of kissing and touching her without her consent during a November 2014 campaign. The incident made her feel "uneasy, gross, and confused".

In an essay published on Friday by The Cut, an arm of New York magazine, Lucy Flores wrote that when she learned that the then Vice President had offered to appear at a rally in Nevada to support her campaign, she was grateful. But that feeling changed when Biden approached her from behind as she was getting ready to address the crowd.

"I felt him get closer to me from behind... He proceeded to plant a big slow kiss on the back of my head. My brain couldn't process what was happening." Biden's spokesman said that the presidential contender didn't recall the interaction, but said he 'respects Flores as a strong and independent voice in politics'.

