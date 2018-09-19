Politics of quota is problem, not reservation: Mohan Bhagwat

national

His latest assertion is in contrast with his 2015 public remarks calling for a review of reservation policies

Mohan Bhagwat

Asserting that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) always supported reservation system, its chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that reservation was not a problem, but the problem was the politics of reservation.

"RSS completely supports the reservation given by the Constitution to remove social stigmas. The decision as to how long reservation should continue, that has to be taken by those for whom reservation has been granted. Whenever they feel it is not necessary, they will decide.

"Till then it should continue, this has been the RSS' stand since the inception of the system and will continue to be so," Bhagwat said during interactive session on the concluding day of his three-day lecture series here.

"Reservation is not a problem, the problem is the politics of reservation. An organ of the society is lagging behind, it is a result of our doing. To cure this 1000-year-old malady, we have to bend for 100-150 years, I don't think that is an expensive deal," he said.

Refusing to comment on the Supreme Court's verdict "diluting" the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, Bhagwat stressed the need for effectively implementing the law.

"Atrocities (on Dalits) do happen. That is why this law was made. But the law should be properly implemented and should not be misused. It is a fact that the law has not been properly implemented and also it has been misused," said Bhagwat adding that law alone was not sufficient and social harmony was essential to prevent the atrocities.

