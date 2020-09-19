Poll duty orders amid COVID-19 shock teachers

Government school teachers received a rude shock in the form of election duty orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid online classes, this new task has compounded their worries.\

Not only are teachers afraid they won't be able to focus on classes but also about not being allowed into societies to collect voter information. The teachers' association has approached the state government with their issues.

The election duty orders pertain to finishing a brief re-inspection of voters' registration list. Teachers are expected to cover assigned areas after training.

"The government just freed teachers of COVID-19 duty to focus on classes. When online classes are at their peak, the Election Commission (EC) wants them at these poll training sessions. This is bizarre," said Shivnath Darade, secretary, Maharashtra State Teachers Association (Mumbai division), who has also written to the chief minister. "Also, several teachers from each school have been put on this duty. Who then will handle academic work at school?" said Darade.

"What is the point of this work when people are apprehensive about allowing anyone inside the building? We already have online teaching to worry about. Many students don't have smart devices. We are taking extra efforts to reach them. Poll duty amid this is not possible."

