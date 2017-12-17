Poll officials seized Rs 13 lakh from a premises in RK Nagar

Poll officials on Saturday sei­z­ed Rs.13 lakh from a premises in poll-bo­und RK Nagar, which witnessed chaotic scenes with some men accused of trying to distribute cash to voters bei­ng chased by police and DMK cadres

Election observers inspecting the EVM (Electronic Voting Machines) at a distribution centre, ahead of bypolls for the Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar constituency, in Chennai on Friday. Pic/PTI

Canvassing is in full swing in the assembly segment where bypoll is to be held on December 21 and party workers have swarmed the residential neighbourhoods. In some, locations including in Korukkupet, allegations of cash distribution were made against some men, whose identity was not known immediately. High drama prevailed with some men accused of "distributing" cash denying it while at least two others were seen running away in the bylanes of the congested constituency with police giving hot chase. DMK cadres resorted to flash demonstrations in RK Nagar demanding police action.

Rs.13lakh Amount of cash seized by election dept officials at poll-bound RK Nagar

