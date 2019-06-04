Poll promises: Odisha ministers to give status reports
Last Wednesday, the first meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by Patnaik, approved in principle the poll manifesto of the ruling BJD as the state government's priority
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed his ministers to submit on 7th of every month a report on the implementation of the Biju Janata Dal's (BJD) election promises. The first such reports will be submitted by July 7.
Last Wednesday, the first meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by Patnaik, approved in principle the poll manifesto of the ruling BJD as the state government's priority.
"CM @Naveen_Odisha directed Council of Ministers to submit a progress report on the 7th day of every month on implementation status of manifesto promises. The CM had earlier emphasised Time as an addition to #3Ts (Teamwork, Transparency and Technology) of governance and urged all to work in coordination for best and timely results," tweeted the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).
"The Council to meet on 29 May 2020 to mark the first year in government and review progress on delivery of manifesto promises. Government to focus on poverty alleviation, making women equal partners in progress, uplifting the weaker sections & fulfilling dreams of the youth," the CMO added.
