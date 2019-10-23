Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Poll results tomorrow, but Pune already declares its 'minister'

Pune: While the entire state waits for the result of the assembly polls, to be declared on Thursday, a candidate in Pune has already been 'declared a minister' in yet-to-be-formed Maharashtra cabinet.

A few candidates, who contested the assembly polls in Pune, or their supporters, seemed to have confused the exit polls with the actual result. Several posters were erected here congratulating two BJP candidates and one NCP candidate. Even crackers were burst to celebrate the “victory”.

Supporters of one of the BJP candidates went a step ahead and announced that BJP MLA Yogesh Tilekar has been appointed a minister in the 'new state cabinet'. A BJP candidate and his supporters organised a rally in Pune Cantonment to celebrate victory, while BJP workers burst crackers in Pune Gokhale Nagar in celebration.

Hoardings of NCP candidate Sachin Dodke were also installed in the city hours after the polling ended on Monday. A total of 10 posters of Dodke, who contested from Khadakwasla Bhimrao Tapkir, were seen across the city.

When contacted, all candidates refused to have any links with the rallies and hoardings. They said the posters could have been made by their fans and party workers.

