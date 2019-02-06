Poll strategist advises Thackerays on alliance

national

Prashant Kishor is said to have spoken to the Shiv Sena chief on joining the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

A picture tweeted by Aaditya Thackeray after the meeting

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor is learnt to have given Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray some valuable advice, to break the 'to be or not to be' dilemma that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner faces, on joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Lok Sabha polls. He met the Thackerays at their Kalanagar residence on Tuesday.

The Bihar seat-sharing formula between Janata Dal (United) - in which Kishor was drafted as vice-president six months ago - and the BJP, has been a trigger for the Sena to demand similar treatment. The BJP is understood to have offered the Sena 24 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, which according to Kishor, could get it good results, provided it enters a pre-poll alliance.

Kishor's promises

Kishor is learnt to have told Thackeray that if the BJP was ready to share half the total seats, then the Sena should have no problem in going with the formula. He has promised Thackeray to build the party's war room, give backroom support, and extend his analytical inputs to help it win more seats.

It is said that Thackeray had invited Kishor to seek valuable inputs ahead of the polls. However, some people said the visit was prompted by the BJP leadership, which wanted Kishor to convince Thackeray of the favourable arrangement.

Aaditya Thackeray tweeted, "Today Uddhav Thackeray ji and I had a special visitor over lunch. Some great talks Prashant Kishore ji." Kishor underscored what might have transpired at the meeting. "Thank you for your warm hospitality Uddhav ji and @AUThackeray.

As part of NDA, we look forward to joining forces with you in Maharashtra to help secure victory in upcoming Lok Sabha elections and beyond," he tweeted. Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the meeting was a courtesy visit.

