Pollution board sends notice to KDMC on sewage

According to MPCB officials, there have been strict Supreme Court directions to state governments to initiate criminal and civil proceedings against corporations and industrial units flouting norms regarding effluents

Representational picture

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has sent a notice to the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation commissioner (KDMC) after it noticed untreated sewage being dumped directly into the creek. MPCB has asked KDMC to reply immediately.

Civic corporations have to treat sewage at Sewage Treatment Plants to meet the water quality norms set by the Pollution Control Boards, before dumping it into the sea.

MPCB officials said, "We found that though KDMC has a treatment plant, its capacity is not enough for the large amount of sewage and hence it has been dumping it untreated into the creek. If we do not get a satisfactory reply from KDMC, we will take serious action." KDMC commissioner Govind Bodke said, "We have received the notice and will reply once our internal investigation is done."

