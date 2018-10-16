Pollution control action plan comes into effect in Delhi-NCR

national

Under the plan, prepared in 2017 on the directive of the Supreme Court after high pollution levels in the NCR in 2016, graded measures are implemented based on the air quality of the city

Representational Image/AFP

The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) on Monday started implementation of a Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to control air pollution in the Delhi-National Capital Region.

The burning of paddy straw every year in October and November, and wheat straw during April in Punjab and Haryana are among the major contributors to air pollution in the NCR. The SC-empowered EPCA is mandated to take steps to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR. According to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the Capital's air quality on Monday was 'poor' and was expected to remain so for the next three days.

When the quality of air is between "moderate and poor", the measures to be taken include a ban on garbage burning in landfills, enforcing all pollution-control regulations in brick kilns and industries, and in thermal power plants. There is a periodic mechanised sweeping of roads with heavy traffic and water sprinkling on unpaved roads every two days.

Rules are to be enforced for dust control in construction activities, and it is ensured that only trucks registered after 2005 are allowed entry into the city.

