Pompeo meets Imran Khan in Pakistan for 'reset' talks

US Secretary of State meets Imran Khan to discuss aid suspension, bilateral issues amid US-Pakistan tension

Imran Khan and Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Pakistan's new Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday and discussed ways to "reset" bilateral ties strained over the issue of Islamabad's support to the terror outfits active in the region and the blockage of $300 million in military aid to the country. Khan and Pompeo discussed Afghan peace process and blockage of $300 million in Coalition Support Fund among other matters of mutual interests during the meeting.

"I'm a born optimist. A sportsman always is an optimist. He steps on the field and he thinks he's going to win," Khan said, referring to efforts by the US and Pakistan to improve their ties which has nose-dived in recent months. This is the US' first high-level dialogue with Pakistan since the new government of Prime Minister Khan assumed office after the July 25 elections.

New Pak Prez's father was Nehru's dentist

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Arif Alvi was elected as the 13th President of Pakistan. But not many know that Alvi shares an interesting connection with India. According to his biography published in the PTI website, Alvi's father Dr.



Arif Alvi

Habib ur Rehman Elahi Alvi was a dentist to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Alvi's family has claimed that they have letters from Nehru to Dr. Alvi. Alvi's father, who practiced dentistry in India, had migrated to Pakistan in 1947 and resumed dental practice in Saddar area of Karachi.

'China-Pak should support each other'

Chinese President Xi Jinping has congratulated Pakistan's newly-elected President Arif Alvi, saying that the strategic significance of the bilateral ties is "more prominent under the current circumstances" and both sides should support each other "more staunchly".

